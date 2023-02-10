Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 159,757 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159,757 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at $40,881,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.1% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 20.4% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,389,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,491,000 after acquiring an additional 957,874 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTI opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

