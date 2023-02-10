Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 159,757 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159,757 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at $40,881,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.1% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 20.4% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,389,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,491,000 after acquiring an additional 957,874 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TechnipFMC Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of FTI opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $14.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
