Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 20,227 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,227 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRO opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Citigroup began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

