Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $485,000 Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DigitalOcean stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $66.28.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. Equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

