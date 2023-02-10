Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $102.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.09. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $102.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

