Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Raymond James

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.54.

Air Canada Price Performance

AC opened at C$22.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.57 and a 52-week high of C$25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.10 billion and a PE ratio of -2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.11.

Insider Activity at Air Canada

About Air Canada

In related news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$620,863.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,317 shares in the company, valued at C$2,463,734.55. In related news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$620,863.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,317 shares in the company, valued at C$2,463,734.55. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$740,675.05. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,023 shares of company stock worth $937,909.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

