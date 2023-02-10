Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,723 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.0% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 8.6% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 32.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,636 shares of company stock valued at $57,160,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $114.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.07.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

