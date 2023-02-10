Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.17.

Several brokerages have commented on ALBO. Wedbush downgraded Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma Price Performance

Shares of ALBO opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $914.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 228.51%. On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $77,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $77,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martha J. Carter sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $41,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,342 shares of company stock worth $178,670. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albireo Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 4.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 38.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.