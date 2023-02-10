Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 21,084 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $11,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 557,497 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,861,000 after buying an additional 415,842 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 892,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,049,000 after buying an additional 314,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,291,000 after buying an additional 222,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $111.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $161.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG Photonics Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

