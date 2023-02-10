Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,412,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 100,965 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 585,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.2 %

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ET. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

