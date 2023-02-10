Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 33,275 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,275 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $15,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth $5,659,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Power Integrations by 48.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 61.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 14.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of POWI stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.80. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $98.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,344 shares in the company, valued at $7,123,504.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,504.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $488,323.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,227 shares in the company, valued at $46,925,145.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,869 shares of company stock worth $1,563,145. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

