Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 99.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 149,775,819 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of SHOP opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $93.25.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

