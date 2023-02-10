Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,751,493 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $11,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

ZI opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $61.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

