Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,139,750 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139,750 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Cloudflare worth $15,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 16.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,121.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,121.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,897.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,401 shares of company stock valued at $18,130,194. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:NET opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -83.10 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $132.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

