Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 303,102 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 303,102 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.22% of Gildan Activewear worth $11,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 41.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,255,000 after buying an additional 3,659,935 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 376.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,855 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 64.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,827,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,136 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 275.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,495,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,942 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 85.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,107 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIL stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

