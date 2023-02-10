Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 39,655 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,655 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.12% of Packaging Co. of America worth $12,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 226.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after acquiring an additional 450,466 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $140.10 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

