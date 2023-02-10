Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,810 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.28% of GXO Logistics worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $88.05.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

