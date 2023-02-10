Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,301 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ally Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 749,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,847,000 after purchasing an additional 74,666 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,278,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,568,000 after acquiring an additional 63,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALLY opened at $32.69 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.24.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

