Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,961 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

