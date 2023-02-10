Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.95.
About Almaden Minerals

