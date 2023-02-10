American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $44.89 Average PT from Brokerages

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

AEL stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.90.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 71.25%. The company had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 228,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 72,877 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Further Reading

