American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $65.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.08.

Several analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

AIG stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33. American International Group has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in American International Group by 246.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,049 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,227 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,878 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in American International Group by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 1,183,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

