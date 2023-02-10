American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

NYSE:ARL opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $433.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.53. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $28.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors ( NYSE:ARL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 71.84% and a net margin of 983.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $216,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $4,142,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

