American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Sees Large Volume Increase

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,141,718 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 813,608 shares.The stock last traded at $152.19 and had previously closed at $155.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in American Water Works by 18.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $292,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

