AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $11.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

NYSE:AMN opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.69 and a 200-day moving average of $109.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

