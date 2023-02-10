Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.00.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $99.65 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ampco-Pittsburgh
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 292,291 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.
Featured Stories
