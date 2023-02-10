Analysts Issue Forecasts for 89bio, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of 89bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.85) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 89bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.80. 89bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.32.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 442,721 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in 89bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 89bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $928,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

