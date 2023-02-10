Analysts Offer Predictions for Definity Financial Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Definity Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.64.

Definity Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

DFY opened at C$35.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.60. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$27.00 and a one year high of C$40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.