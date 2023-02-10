Analysts Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Target Price at $153.70

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 527.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO stock opened at $133.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

