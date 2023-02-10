Analysts Set Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target at $57.89

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 675.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,634,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,255,000 after purchasing an additional 255,591 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.30%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

