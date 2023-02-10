Analysts Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) PT at GBX 1,289

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,289 ($15.49).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANTO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.23) to GBX 1,275 ($15.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.03) to GBX 1,760 ($21.16) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.15) to GBX 1,210 ($14.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.62) to GBX 1,200 ($14.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,709 ($20.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,341.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,621.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,332.75. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 971.20 ($11.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.09).

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.