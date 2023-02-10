Analysts Set Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Price Target at GBX 2,036

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,036 ($24.47).

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRBY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($24.64) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($24.52) to GBX 2,200 ($26.45) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.44) to GBX 2,200 ($26.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Activity

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown sold 16,000 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($25.84), for a total transaction of £344,000 ($413,511.24). In related news, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,374 ($28.54) per share, for a total transaction of £11,988.70 ($14,411.23). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($25.84), for a total transaction of £344,000 ($413,511.24).

Burberry Group Price Performance

Burberry Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,440 ($29.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of £9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,198.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,216.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,974.06. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,480 ($29.81).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

