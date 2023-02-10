Analysts Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Target Price at $10.61

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

DRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,008,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,775 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,428,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,369 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $9,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,647,000 after buying an additional 1,162,193 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.