Analysts Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price at $51.14

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fastenal Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

