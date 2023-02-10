Analysts Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target at $12.86

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

iHeartMedia Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.74. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

