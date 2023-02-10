Analysts Set Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Target Price at $107.22

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPSEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ipsen in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ipsen from €102.00 ($109.68) to €107.00 ($115.05) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ipsen from €84.00 ($90.32) to €86.00 ($92.47) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Ipsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Ipsen Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $32.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

