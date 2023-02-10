Analysts Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target at $192.00

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.23.
MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $164.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Moderna by 89.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,978,000 after acquiring an additional 847,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,645,000 after acquiring an additional 459,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
