Analysts Set Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Target Price at $38.25

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

RNST has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renasant will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Renasant by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Renasant by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Renasant by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading

