Analysts Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

VCTR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of VCTR opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.19. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victory Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

In other news, CEO David Craig Brown bought 40,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,208,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,641,780.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 110.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,249,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,513,000 after buying an additional 236,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 33.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after buying an additional 159,042 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 2.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

