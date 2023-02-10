Analyzing AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) & Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Fresnillo pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. AngloGold Ashanti has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AngloGold Ashanti is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AngloGold Ashanti and Fresnillo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 1 0 3 0 2.50 Fresnillo 2 3 0 0 1.60

Volatility and Risk

AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus target price of $25.60, indicating a potential upside of 28.00%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Fresnillo.

AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresnillo has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Fresnillo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Fresnillo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $4.03 billion 2.08 $622.00 million N/A N/A Fresnillo $2.70 billion 2.67 $421.21 million N/A N/A

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Fresnillo.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Fresnillo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine. The Cienega segment includes San Ramón satellite mine which are both located in the state of Durango, an underground gold mine. The Herradura, and Noche Buena segments are located in the state of Sonora, a surface gold mine. The San Julian segment operates on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states, an underground silver-gold mine. The company was founded on August 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

