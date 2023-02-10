Analyzing Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) and Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) and Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Suruga Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Suruga Bank pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suruga Bank has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.3% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Suruga Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 15.76% 8.46% 0.93% Suruga Bank 4.76% 1.73% 0.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Suruga Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $24,502.40 billion 0.00 $989.32 million $0.88 2.73 Suruga Bank $819.44 million 0.72 $70.83 million $2.67 11.78

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has higher revenue and earnings than Suruga Bank. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suruga Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Suruga Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 0 0 0 N/A Suruga Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores beats Suruga Bank on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Guarantee segment handles the guarantee business. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

