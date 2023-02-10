Analyzing Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) and Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trip.com Group and Baosheng Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus price target of $37.89, suggesting a potential upside of 0.53%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

52.1% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Baosheng Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Baosheng Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Trip.com Group and Baosheng Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $3.14 billion N/A -$86.00 million ($0.37) -101.86 Baosheng Media Group $3.91 million 2.22 -$6.75 million N/A N/A

Baosheng Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trip.com Group.

Risk & Volatility

Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Baosheng Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group -8.10% 0.17% 0.10% Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Baosheng Media Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. It also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. The company's advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

