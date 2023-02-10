Analyzing U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD)

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Energy and Carbon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $6.66 million 8.79 -$1.77 million ($0.30) -7.80 Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Carbon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares U.S. Energy and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -1.75% -1.03% -0.72% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 81.8% of U.S. Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for U.S. Energy and Carbon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Energy currently has a consensus price target of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 65.60%. Given U.S. Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe U.S. Energy is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Summary

U.S. Energy beats Carbon Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

(Get Rating)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Carbon Energy

(Get Rating)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.