Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,044,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $48,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 7.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.11.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

