Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.49

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.49 and last traded at $74.31, with a volume of 262997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
