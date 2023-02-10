Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.49

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.49 and last traded at $74.31, with a volume of 262997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,958 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.