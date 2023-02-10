Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APPN. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

APPN opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $66.91.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,992,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,580,725.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 175,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,992,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,580,725.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 41,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,677.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,727,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,293,441.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 680,894 shares of company stock valued at $25,496,385. 43.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

