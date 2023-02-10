AppLovin Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AppLovin in a report issued on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.79 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on AppLovin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.06.

APP opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.91. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $55,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $5,046,595.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,931,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,834,055.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $682,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,238,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,400,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $5,046,595.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,931,396 shares in the company, valued at $139,834,055.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock worth $40,038,628. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

