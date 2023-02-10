AppLovin’s (APP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

APP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research cut AppLovin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on AppLovin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut AppLovin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.06.

NYSE:APP opened at $16.11 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.04, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $713.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.79 million. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $682,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,238,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,400,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $4,621,536.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,835.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $682,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,238,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,400,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,179,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,038,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

