Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arcellx to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $44,063.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,790 shares of company stock worth $729,411. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcellx Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Arcellx by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,356,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Arcellx by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Arcellx by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after buying an additional 1,524,173 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $30.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.25. On average, analysts expect that Arcellx will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

