Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.79

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 99965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Arena Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$311.44 million and a P/E ratio of -38.50.

Arena Minerals (CVE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Arena Minerals Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Arena Minerals

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds a 100% interest in the Antofalla lithium brine projects, which cover an area of 6,000 hectares located in Salar de Antofalla, Argentina; and 65% interest in the Sal de la Puna lithium project that covers approximately 14,000 hectares located in the Puna region of Salta province, Argentina.

