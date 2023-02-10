ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Position Boosted by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 190,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARR. StockNews.com raised ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 1.6 %

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

ARR opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $802.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.70%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Further Reading

